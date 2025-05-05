Monday, May 05, 2025

EC: Rohingyas, foreigners will not be allowed in NID database

The government has not yet made a final decision on which ministry will host the server for storing Rohingya data, says ASM Humayun Kabir

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 May 2025, 04:44 PM

National Identity Registration Division (NID) Director General ASM Humayun Kabir has said Rohingyas and foreigners will not be allowed to enter the NID database.

Humayun shared the information while speaking to journalists at the Election Commission office in Agargaon on Monday.

He said the previous decision was to transfer Rohingya-related data to the Election Commission via API.

“However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments have decided to retain the data themselves. Wherever the information is stored, it will suffice if we are able to verify the Rohingyas’ data,” he added.

He said the government has not yet made a final decision on which ministry will host the server for storing Rohingya data.

However, the NID authority will act accordingly if the government decides otherwise, Humayun added.

Regarding NID corrections, the director general said district election officers, along with regional election officers, have now been given authority to make NID corrections. "The commission and secretariat are working together to process valid applications swiftly."

He added that a large number of applications for NID corrections remain pending, and responsibilities have been delegated among officials to expedite the process.

In addition, some powers have been redistributed at the officer level to streamline NID services, he added.

Humayun noted that there are more than 500 duplicate NIDs currently in the database. “It is not feasible to verify each case individually. However, if any complaint arises, we take appropriate action,” he said.

He further said significant progress will be visible in the NID correction process within the coming week.

In response to a question, he said there are plans to organize a seminar on NID issues with media representatives. “Those contributing to streamlining NID services will also be included. It is yet to be decided whether representatives from political parties will be invited,” he added.

On the issue of Rohingyas being listed in the voter roll, he said the registration process has recently been completed across the country, including in 56 special upazilas.

“Due to our technological capacity, Rohingyas cannot become voters. Strict screening will be conducted during registration,” he said.

Regarding expatriate voter registration, Humayun said the process is currently underway in eight countries and will be launched in Canada next week, bringing the total to nine countries.

He mentioned that a major challenge in expanding the service to other countries is the lack of space in embassies.

“We have held meetings with the ministries of foreign affairs and finance. An inter-ministerial meeting next week will identify and resolve these issues, aiming to launch the service in at least 40 countries,” he added.

He also noted that the process has not started in the United States due to the lack of necessary approval.

Rohingya crisisNational Identity Cards (NID)
