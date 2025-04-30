EC wants immediate electoral reforms on non-controversial issues

The Election Commission (EC) is set to recommend a set of electoral reforms to the government that are above political debate and can be implemented without delay, as they do not require political consensus, said Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah on Wednesday.

“We’ve finalized the recommendations that can be implemented immediately. We will send them today,” he told reporters after a meeting of the commission held in the capital.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin and attended by all four election commissioners and the EC’s senior secretary.

Sanaullah noted that the government had earlier asked the EC to propose reforms suitable for immediate implementation.

He explained that the EC categorized the proposed reforms into three types: those that can be implemented immediately without political consensus, those that require political agreement, and those concerning rules that the EC can amend on its own.

He added that the commission is not commenting on proposals that require political consensus at this stage.

“There are also reforms under the EC’s jurisdiction—such as amendments to rules—which we can implement ourselves,” he said.

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said that the EC has finalized 10 to 12 reform proposals that do not require political consensus or financial resources.

“For example, the suggestion to include a watermark on ballot papers involves financial costs. Therefore, we do not consider it ready for immediate implementation,” Akhtar said.