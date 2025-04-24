CEC: EC proceeding with polls preparations within its jurisdiction

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Thursday said the Election Commission is now carrying out the election preparation tasks that are necessary and possible within its jurisdiction.

“We are working on things that we think are within our authority and necessary or possible before the election,” he said in response to a question on whether the Election Commission will wait for the decisions of the National Consensus Commission regarding the electoral reform recommendations.

The CEC was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Susan Ryle at his office in the capital.

Nasir said the Consensus Commission will decide on political issues and matters involving politics.

He said the decisions of the commission will be known later, but for now, the Election Commission is focusing on the urgent and feasible matters.

Regarding the meeting, the CEC said the Australian high commissioner assured the Election Commission of all necessary support ahead of the general election.

“They said that they are ready to support us and the Election Commission as per our request... She assured us of all necessary support,” he said.

Nasir said the envoy wanted to know about the EC’s preparations for the next parliamentary election and the overall reform activities. “I informed her in detail,” he said.

The Australian high commissioner said they continue to support the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure free and fair elections.

“Bangladesh is progressing towards open, free and fair elections... We continue to work with you and are specifically prepared to support your efforts,” she said.

Susan Ryle described her discussion with the CEC as a very productive meeting.