NCP delegation meets CEC

A delegation from the National Citizen Party (NCP) held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin to discuss the law on the formation of the Election Commission, regulations regarding political party registration, and various election-related issues.

The meeting commenced at 12:30pm on Sunday at the CEC’s office in Agargaon.

The five-member delegation was led by NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary and included Joint Conveners Anik Roy, Khaled Saifullah, Mujahidul Islam Shahin and Tajnuva Zabeen.