NCP delegation meets CEC

The meeting commenced at 12:30pm on Sunday at the CEC’s office

NCP delegations meeting with chief election commissioner underway, the meeting commenced at 12:30pm on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at the CECs office. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 01:29 PM

A delegation from the National Citizen Party (NCP) held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin to discuss the law on the formation of the Election Commission, regulations regarding political party registration, and various election-related issues.

The five-member delegation was led by NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary and included Joint Conveners Anik Roy, Khaled Saifullah, Mujahidul Islam Shahin and Tajnuva Zabeen.

Topics:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)CECAMM Nasir Uddin
