EC Rashida: If electoral system is destroyed, there will be no democracy

  • 'EC is committed to creating an environment where voters can cast their ballots without fear or violence'
  • 'The first and second phases of the sixth upazila parishad elections ended peacefully'
Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana speaks in an exchange meeting with the law enforcement forces and chairman candidates on the occasion of third phase upazila parishad election at Naogaon district commissioner's conference room on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 May 2024, 07:03 PM

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana on Thursday said the electoral system is the key to democracy and if it is destroyed, then there will be no democracy in the country.

“The EC has made concerted efforts to ensure that all elections are conducted in a manner that is free, fair, participatory, and acceptable to all parties involved,” she said.

She assured that the Commission is committed to creating an environment where voters can cast their ballots without fear or violence.

She made the remarks in a view exchange program with returning, assistant returning officers, officials of law enforcement agencies, election-related officials and chairman candidates ahead of third and fourth phase upazila parishad elections at Naogaon DC office auditorium.

Rashida said EC has been trying to make a conducive environment for voters as they can cast their vote without any fear and in an environment free from violence.

She said the first and second phases of the sixth upazila parishad elections ended peacefully. “We are trying to organize forthcoming third and fourth phase polls in a more peaceful and violence-free environment.  So that general people can say that this EC  can conduct good elections.”

“The EC does not work with the objective of making anyone a winner which is being reflected in the EC’s order issued for administration and law enforcement  agencies”. 

EC Rashida asked the candidates to continue their campaign following the electoral code of conduct.

She asked them to be careful about their speeches as hate speech is prohibited in electoral campaigns.

The election commissioner urged the candidates to create a voter-friendly environment where voters will feel enthusiastic to come to the voting centres.

EC Rashida assured that if any candidate submits any complaint to the commission, immediate action will be taken through investigation.

She asked the election-related officials to discharge their duties impartially so  that no one can make any allegation.

The view exchange program was chaired by Naongaon Deputy Commissioner Md Golam Maola where Rajshahi Divisional Additional Commissioner Imtiaz Hossain, Rajshahi Range Additional DIG Bijoy Basak, Naogaon Superintendent of police (SP) Md Rashidul Haque and Rajshahi Regional election officer Delwar Hossain and others were present.

Upazila PollsBangladesh Election CommissionElection Commissioner Rashida Sultana
