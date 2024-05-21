Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

156 upazilas vote in second phase of elections

  • 35.2 million eligible to vote
  • Third phase of voting on May 29
Women voters queue up to vote in the second phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections, at a voting centre in Tangail on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 May 2024, 11:48 AM

In the second phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections, voters began exercising their franchise at 8am on Tuesday in 156 upazilas across Bangladesh.

Balloting is scheduled to continue until 4pm without any break under tight security.

As many as 1,824 candidates, including 603 for chairmen posts, are contesting the elections for 468 posts.

Over 35.2 million people are eligible to vote in this phase, according to the Election Commission.

Briefing the media about preparations for the polls, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Monday said the commission was not concerned about voter turnout, after expressing hope on Sunday that the turnout was likely to increase this time around.   

In the third phase, 112 upazilas will go to the polls on May 29, while the fourth and last phase of voting will take place in 55 upazilas on June 5.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)Upazila Election
Read More

CEC: Voter turnout in 2nd phase of upazila polls likely over 30%

Upazila polls: Voter turnout 17% in first 4 hours

Upazila polls: Election Commission eyes bigger turnout in second phase

Polls to Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila postponed

TIB: Businessmen dominate 2nd phase upazila polls too

BNP expels 55 more for contesting upazila elections

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x