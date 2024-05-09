Thursday, May 09, 2024

Voter turnout 36.1% in first phase of upazila polls

Result for chairman posts announced 
Second phase on May 21

People queue up to cast their votes at a polling centre in Tangail in the first phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 03:45 PM

In the first phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad election, an average of 36.1% votes were cast in 139 upazilas. 

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir made the announcement at the Nirbachan Bhaban on Thursday.

He said 36.1% of voters cast their votes in Wednesday's first phase of the election, with a voting rate of 31.31% on EVMs and 37.22% on paper ballots.

The results of the first phase of the Upazila Parishad election in the chairman posts were announced by the returning officers and district election officers of various districts unofficially on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said that voting in the first phase of the upazila elections was held peacefully.

He said that the voter turnout in the election was around 40% due to morning rain and paddy harvesting season.

“I learned that the voters did not come to the polling station as they were harvesting paddy. In addition, there have been storms in some places. More voters would have been better. My issue is whether the voting took place, whether the voters were able to come, whether they could vote, or whether there was any irregularity anywhere. We have fulfilled our duty,” he said.

Polling will be held in 160 upazilas in the second phase on May 21, in 110 upazilas in the third phase on May 29 and in more than 50 upazilas in the fourth phase on June 5.

Prior to the start of the elections, the Election Commission had estimated more than 28 million voters across the 139 upazilas.

Upazila parishad polls
