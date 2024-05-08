CEC: 30-40% voter turnout in first phase of upazila polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that around 30-40% votes might have been cast in the first phase of polling.

He said this while briefing the journalists at the EC office after the voting ended at 4pm on Wednesday.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal added that voting in the first phase of the upazila elections was held peacefully.

He said that the voter turnout in the election may be between 30-40% due to morning rain and paddy harvesting season.

“I learned that the voters did not come to the polling station as they were harvesting paddy. In addition, there have been storms in some places. More voters would have been better. My issue is whether the voting took place, whether the voters were able to come, whether they could vote, or whether there was any irregularity anywhere. We have fulfilled our duty,” he added.

The CEC said: “139 upazila elections were held today (Wednesday) in the first phase. Based on the information we received from various sources, the elections were well conducted, free, fair and peaceful. A few sporadic incidents have occurred, resulting in some injuries. We have taken immediate action. Polling has been suspended in two centres.”

Kazi Habibul Awal said that the administration, police and law and order forces were alert enough, adding: "They were active enough in fulfilling their duties. They performed their duties with professionalism.”

He said: "According to the information received from our control room, 34 incidents have taken place. 25 people were injured and 37 people were arrested. These incidents happened outside the polling station.”

Voters began exercising their franchise at 8am on Wednesday in 139 upazilas across 59 districts.

One or two places reported clashes with no major incidents reported.

Voter turnout was low in the morning. However, it increased slightly as the afternoon progressed.

In the first phase, with eight chairman posts, 10 vice-chairman posts and 10 women vice-chairperson posts, 28 people have already won unopposed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, some 1,630 candidates, including nearly 570 chairmen post contenders, were in the electoral race in the 139 upazilas, fighting for a total of 417 posts.

The local government election is being held in four phases. In the first phase, polling was conducted in 139 upazila parishads of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal, Faridpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Comilla and Chittagong regions.

Polling will be held in 160 upazilas in the second phase on May 21, in 110 upazilas in the third phase on May 29 and in more than 50 upazilas in the fourth phase on June 5.

Prior to the start of the elections, the Election Commission had estimated more than 28 million voters across the 139 upazilas.