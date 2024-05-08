UP chairman held with cash in Sirajganj polling centre

The Detective Branch (DB) of police held the Bhangabari Union Parishad chairman over allegations of distributing money among voters at a polling centre in Sirajganj's Belkuchi.

The accused, Zahurul Islam, was held at the Tamai Paschimpara Government Primary School Centre in Bhangabari union on Wednesday. At this time, police seized Tk94,000 in cash from Zahurul.

Sirajganj DB Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Zulhaj Uddin said: "The UP chairman was distributing cash among the voters. He was caught red-handed while distributing money.

“The matter has been reported to the executive magistrate. The next step will be taken when they come,” he added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police of Kamarkhand Circle Adnan Mostafiz said: "He was trying to buy votes in the polling centre area with money. However, it was not initially known for which candidate he did this. Further legal action will be taken in this regard.”