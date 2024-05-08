Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UP chairman held with cash in Sirajganj polling centre

  • While distributing money
  • Tk94,000 seized from him

 

 

Police arrested UP chairman Jahurul Islam while distributing money in Sirajganj's Belkuchi on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 08 May 2024, 03:00 PM

The Detective Branch (DB) of police held the Bhangabari Union Parishad chairman over allegations of distributing money among voters at a polling centre in Sirajganj's Belkuchi.

The accused, Zahurul Islam, was held at the Tamai Paschimpara Government Primary School Centre in Bhangabari union on Wednesday. At this time, police seized Tk94,000 in cash from Zahurul.

Sirajganj DB Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Zulhaj Uddin said: "The UP chairman was distributing cash among the voters. He was caught red-handed while distributing money.

“The matter has been reported to the executive magistrate. The next step will be taken when they come,” he added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police of Kamarkhand Circle Adnan Mostafiz said: "He was trying to buy votes in the polling centre area with money. However, it was not initially known for which candidate he did this. Further legal action will be taken in this regard.”

Topics:

Upazila PollsDB PoliceChairman
Read More

Upazila polls: Balloting to begin Wednesday morning

Upazila polls: 418 platoons BGB deployed across Bangladesh

Faridpur Sadar upazila chairman candidate lands in jail day before upazila polls

CEC: Upazila polls shielded from influence of MPs, ministers

BNP urge voters to boycott upazila polls

EC Rashida: Upazila election must be held in a free and fair manner

Latest News

US pauses some weapons to Israel, as battles rage around Rafah

Covid-19: Health Minister orders probe on AstraZeneca vaccine side effects

No cattle market at Aftabnagar this year as HC stays leasing process

World sweltered as April smashed global heat records

UCB holds skill development training for agri-entrepreneurs in Barguna

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x