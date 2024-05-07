Tuesday, May 07, 2024

First phase of upazila polls Wednesday

  • 1,635 candidates are competing in this phase
  • 31,468,102 voters will exercise their voting rights
Photo shows a voter casting her ballot. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2024, 02:02 PM

The first phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections in 141 upazilas will be held on Wednesday. Voting will begin from 8am and to continue till 4pm.

A total of 1,635 candidates are competing in this phase. Among them, 570 are vying for the post of chairman, 625 for vice chairman and 440 for the post of female vice chairman.

Candidates for all the posts in – Hatia, Munshiganj Sadar, Bagerhat Sadar, Parshuram, and Shibchar upazillas have won unopposed, and so, polling is not needed in these areas. Apart from this, the EC has suspended voting in three upazilas in the hill district of Bandarban.

Besides, 17 law enforcement personnel will be deployed in each general centre while 18-19 personnel in the important centre to maintain the environment during polling. Apart from this, 19 law enforcement officers will be deployed in general centres and 20/21 law enforcement personnel in important centres in special areas (hilly or remote areas), as per the decision of the Election Commission (EC).

Depending on the number of voters and the importance of the polling stations, two to four platoons of BGB will perform duty in each upazila. The Coast Guard will act as a mobile and striking force in the islands of the coastal area.

A ban has been imposed on the movement of taxicabs, micro-buses, pickups, trucks, launches, engine-driven boats (except those plying on specific routes) in the respective constituencies from 12pm on Tuesday to till 12pm on Wednesday.

The existing ban on motorcycle movement will remain in force till Thursday midnight.

The public security department of the ministry of home affairs has issued instructions to the license holders not to travel with weapons or to carry and display them seven days before the polling and seven days after the polling.

In the first phase, 31,468,102 voters will exercise their voting rights in 81,804 polling booths of 11,556 centres.

Topics:

Election ComissionUpazila parishad polls
