CEC: Upazila polls shielded from influence of MPs, ministers

  • ‘Elections will be conducted fairly’
  • Action will be taken against any attempts to influence elections
File image of CEC Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2024, 12:48 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that the commission has been successful in preventing MPs and ministers from exerting influence in upazila elections.

"We are dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of the voting process and ensuring that MPs and ministers do not sway the outcomes," he said during a press briefing regarding the upazila polls on Tuesday.

He added: "Elections will be conducted fairly, and action will be taken against any attempts to influence the outcome."

The CEC underscored the impartiality of the electoral process, emphasizing that the commission's responsibility is to organize elections irrespective of party affiliations.

Addressing concerns about boycotts, the CEC clarified: "We are focused on candidate competition rather than party rivalries. Where there are candidates, there will be votes."

Providing logistical details, Habibul Awal mentioned: "Voting will take place in 140 upazilas, with 22 of them utilizing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Each centre will be manned by 17-19 law enforcement personnel, and 19-21 in hilly regions, facilitating smoother law and order management. Candidates and their teams engaging in unruly behaviour will face disqualification. We are committed to conducting the voting process transparently. Local government elections garner significant enthusiasm, often exceeding national elections in turnout."

Upazila Polls
