Legal notice seeks education minister’s resignation

A Supreme Court lawyer has sent a legal notice seeking the resignation of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and demanding online classes amidst severe heat.

Supreme Court lawyer Khandaker Hasan Shahariar sent the legal notice in the public interest on Thursday to Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, the secretary of the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, the secretary of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and the secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division through post.

In the notice, the lawyer asked to reduce the syllabuses of all educational institutions and take necessary measures to conduct online education activities from May to July.

The notice also said if it is absolutely necessary to keep educational institutions open, from May to July, the morning shift should be from 6am to 8am and the day shift from 8:30am to 10:30am.

Earlier, the primary and secondary educational institutions of the country were declared closed from March 26, combining the holidays of Ramadan, Independence Day and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Regular classes were supposed to start at educational institutions on April 21. However, due to a rise in temperatures across the country, the Ministry of Education announced an extension of the holidays by one week on April 20.

After the holidays, teaching activities at educational institutions started on April 28. However, after one day of classes, due to heat, educational institutions were declared closed for April 29 in five districts.

Then on the next day, the Ministry of Education announced the closure of all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions in several other districts of the country.

All primary schools in the country were declared closed till Thursday.

After this holiday, classes will start on May 5 at primary schools and on May 4 at secondary schools. The Ministry of Education has decided to continue teaching on Saturdays in secondary educational institutions for the time being to reduce the learning deficit.