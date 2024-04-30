Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Irregularities in upazila polls will lead to sacking of officials, EC Habib warns

  • 'We want all parties to participate in elections'
  • 'Commission determined to make elections free, fair and impartial'
Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan speaking to the reporters after exchanging views with the returning officers, assistant returning officers, law enforcement officers and other related officials of Satkhira and Jessore districts and the rival candidates participating in the upazila elections on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 07:40 PM

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan has said if there are any irregularities during the upcoming upazila elections, the officials responsible will be fired.

He was talking to reporters after exchanging views with returning officers, assistant returning officers, law enforcement officers and election candidates of Satkhira and Jessore in Satkhira on Tuesday.

The commissioner said: “We want all parties to participate in the elections. The more the participants, the more competitive the elections will be."

“The Election Commission is determined to make the elections free, fair and impartial. For this, government officials at the field level have to perform their duties with honesty and professionalism. There is no scope for biased behaviour in elections," he added.

Topics:

Election ComissionUpazila Election
Read More

Familial fiasco in upazila polls: AL policymakers to meet on Tuesday

64 BNP leaders served show cause notices for contesting upazila polls

EC Alamgir: MPs not to be allowed to participle in upazila polls campaign

Upazila polls: Quader warns of action against violators of party decision

Upazila Elections: Awami League focused on ensuring good voter turnout

Elections to 55 upazilas on June 5

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x