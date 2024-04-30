Irregularities in upazila polls will lead to sacking of officials, EC Habib warns

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan has said if there are any irregularities during the upcoming upazila elections, the officials responsible will be fired.

He was talking to reporters after exchanging views with returning officers, assistant returning officers, law enforcement officers and election candidates of Satkhira and Jessore in Satkhira on Tuesday.

The commissioner said: “We want all parties to participate in the elections. The more the participants, the more competitive the elections will be."

“The Election Commission is determined to make the elections free, fair and impartial. For this, government officials at the field level have to perform their duties with honesty and professionalism. There is no scope for biased behaviour in elections," he added.