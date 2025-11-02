Education adviser calls for improved teaching in haor regions

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder on Sunday said that parents and teachers must be aware to improve the quality of education in the haor regions.

He made the comment while speaking as the chief guest at an exchange of views meeting on the role of stakeholders in improving the quality of primary education at the Hason Raja Auditorium of Sunamganj Primary Teachers' Training Institute (PTI).

Bidhan Ranjan said that teachers should be conscious of children's health, alongside ensuring they have opportunities for play and physical development.

Besides, attention must be paid to co-curricular activities for moral development, he said, adding that activities such as poetry, songs and recitation help nurture children's moral growth.

Stressing the importance of fostering a sense of compassion among students, the adviser said teachers should serve as role models for their pupils.

Accordingly, teachers must prepare themselves so that, as builders of human resources, they can focus on teaching while shaping students into ideal citizens, he added.