Dhaka Tribune
Fakhrul pledges to nationalize MPO-listed institutions if BNP returns to power

BNP leader not only gave them hope but also showed a genuine interest in addressing the issue, says a teacher

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir during a meeting with leaders of the Jatiyakaran Andolon Oikya Jote (Nationalization Movement Unity Alliance) at the BNP Chairpersons office in Gulshan on October 19, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 05:57 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday assured that their party will give priority to the nationalization of MPO-listed educational institutions if it returns to power in the next election.

The BNP leader gave the assurance during a meeting with leaders of the Jatiyakaran Andolon Oikya Jote (Nationalization Movement Unity Alliance) at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan around 1pm.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the alliance’s Member Secretary, Delwar Hossain Azizi, stated that Fakhrul’s cordial attitude reassured them, as he listened carefully to their demands.

Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “If BNP comes to power, the long-standing demand of teachers to nationalize non-government educational institutions will be implemented,” he said.

Azizi said the BNP leader not only gave them hope but also showed genuine interest in addressing the issue. “This has given our movement new inspiration.”

He also mentioned that Fakhrul spoke over the phone with the finance adviser during the meeting to discuss the teachers’ proposals and the financial aspects in detail.

Azizi said their delegation proposed that if the government could at least raise the house rent allowance by 20% for now, other demands could be addressed later.

He said the alliance leaders expressed satisfaction over the hour-long meeting, saying they were encouraged by the BNP leader’s sincerity.

During the discussion, Aziz said their delegation highlighted the long-standing demands of teachers for the nationalization of their institutions and sought BNP’s support on the matter.

BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Monthly Pay Order (MPO)
