UGC warns against fake foreign university branches in Bangladesh

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students and parents against enrolling in three unauthorized foreign universities reportedly operating branch campuses in Bangladesh.

According to the commission, American World University, USA; Trinity University, USA; and the Spiritual Institute of New York (State University) have no government or UGC approval to conduct academic activities in the country.

The UGC said it recently discovered these illegal campuses while verifying certificates of two graduates from American World University and Trinity University at the request of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited. The commission found that these universities were operating without authorization in Bangladesh.

“None of these universities have submitted any approval requests or project proposals to the commission or the government,” the UGC said in an official statement.

Reports in various media outlets have highlighted that several foreign universities and institutes are running unauthorized branch campuses, tutorial centers, and study centers across the country, offering Bachelor’s, Master’s, MPH, MBA, MPhil, and PhD degrees without legal approval.

The UGC warned that degrees issued by such entities are invalid under existing laws. “Students are being deceived by these fraudulent operations, which offer fake certificates in exchange for money,” the commission added.

To tackle the problem, the UGC has written to the Home Ministry, Education Ministry, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), urging swift and effective action against those involved in running or promoting these illegal institutions.