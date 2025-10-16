Eduvisors to host ‘Study Abroad Education Expo 2025’ in Dhaka

International education consultants Eduvisors, is organizing “Study Abroad Education Expo 2025” at Raowa Complex - Level 12, Mohakhali DOHS, Dhaka, on Saturday, from 10am to 6pm.

The expo will feature representatives from leading universities across the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Malaysia, and Sweden. Students interested in Bachelor’s, Master’s, or MRes degrees will have the opportunity to meet university delegates, discuss admission processes, and explore scholarship opportunities, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Eduvisors has rapidly become a trusted name among Bangladeshi students aspiring for higher education abroad. One of the key strengths behind its success is its team of British Council-certified counsellors, who are experienced in handling applications for top global destinations. Their guidance covers every stage of the study abroad process, from course selection to visa support, the release added.

“Eduvisors provided me with exceptional guidance, from selecting the right research program to securing my student visa, though I had 28 years of education gap,” said Shantara Islam, an MRes applicant at the University of Wolverhampton.

Beyond admissions, Eduvisors also offers comprehensive post-visa services. A dedicated student support officer helps students find part-time work, secure accommodation, and adjust to life overseas. Eduvisors also assists students with affordable air tickets and provides a global SIM card for easier communication once they arrive in their destination country.

Eduvisors continues to empower students with innovative digital tools such as an Eligibility Test Calculator, CGPA Calculator, and Study Abroad Cost Calculator, which make the planning process simpler and more transparent, the release added.

With these services combined, Eduvisors stands out as a complete solution provider for students pursuing international education, it further added.

Students who wish to attend the expo can register through the official website https://eduvisors.com.bd/education-expo/