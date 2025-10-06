Govt suspends appointment of principals, headteachers in non-govt institutions

The Ministry of Education has issued a directive suspending the recruitment process for top positions - including principals, vice-principals, headteachers, assistant headmasters / assistant head teachers, superintendents and assistant superintendents—in non-government educational institutions.

The instruction came through an official order signed by Syed AZ Morshed Ali, Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, on Sunday.

According to the order, all future appointments to these positions will be made through the Non-Government Teachers' Registration & Certification Authority (NTRCA).