Shariful Islam speaks at ULAB freshers’ orientation

He urged the freshers that in a changing world of inequality, climate change and AI, success requires skills and values like integrity, responsibility and compassion

Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, speaks at ULAB’s Fall 2025 Freshers’ Orientation on September 18, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 05:35 PM

Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, was the guest speaker at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh’s (ULAB) Fall 2025 Freshers’ Orientation held on September 18.

Addressing the new students, he said they are stepping into a rapidly changing world shaped by inequality, climate challenges and the disruptive power of artificial intelligence.

He stressed that success will require not only digital, communication, sustainability, and teamwork skills but also values such as integrity, responsibility, respect, compassion and purpose.

ULAB Vice-Chancellor Prof Imran Rahman and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Jude Genilo also addressed the orientation program.

Topics:

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)
