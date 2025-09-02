Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Adviser hopes stalemate at educational institutions to end soon

The adviser said the Education Ministry is closely monitoring and will provide full support to end the crisis quickly

Education Adviser Professor Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar. Photo: BSS
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 04:06 PM

Education Adviser Professor Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar on Tuesday expressed optimism that the ongoing deadlock in the country's educational institutions would be resolved soon through discussions.

"The ongoing deadlock in the institutions is unfortunate. The ministry is deeply concerned over the matter," he told reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.

The adviser said the Ministry of Education is monitoring the situation closely.

"Education is being disrupted in various universities across the country due to unexpected incidents. Such a situation is not desirable. However, everything will be resolved through discussions," he added.

He further said the ministry will extend all necessary support and cooperation to bring a quick end to the prevailing crisis.

Topics:

Ministry of Education
