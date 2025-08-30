Saturday, August 30, 2025

Ducsu polls: Classes, exams suspended for 4 days from Sept 7

The Ducsu polls have been scheduled to be held on September 9

Logo of Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 05:59 PM

The Dhaka University authorities on Saturday announced suspension of classes and examinations from September 7 to September 10 ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

All kinds of classes and exams will be adjourned till September 10 since September 7 following the Ducsu election, said a notice issued by DU Registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed.

Notably, the Ducsu polls have been scheduled to be held on September 9 and the election campaign is going on vibrantly on the campus.

DucsuDucsu ElectionDhaka University (DU)
