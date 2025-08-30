Ducsu polls: Classes, exams suspended for 4 days from Sept 7

The Dhaka University authorities on Saturday announced suspension of classes and examinations from September 7 to September 10 ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

All kinds of classes and exams will be adjourned till September 10 since September 7 following the Ducsu election, said a notice issued by DU Registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed.

Notably, the Ducsu polls have been scheduled to be held on September 9 and the election campaign is going on vibrantly on the campus.