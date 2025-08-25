Kishoreganj University under complete shut down over students' demands

Kishoreganj University is observing a complete shutdown as students protest to press six demands, including the construction of a permanent campus.

On Monday, students continued their demonstration for the second consecutive day. Since Sunday, they have locked the vice-chancellor’s office, the registrar’s office, and several departmental rooms at the university’s temporary campus in Government Gurudayal College.

The students declared a complete shutdown until their demands are met. “We don’t have proper labs or enough classrooms. Since the college also operates in the same building, our classes are suspended during their exams, disrupting our academic progress,” said one protester.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Dilip Kumar Barua expressed solidarity with the students, calling their movement justified.

Kishoreganj University was approved by the Cabinet on February 24, 2020. Academic activities began temporarily on March 3, 2023, in a multi-story building of Government Gurudayal College. However, land acquisition delays have stalled the construction of the permanent campus.

The demands include: