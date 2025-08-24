‘The Way’ celebrates youth innovation at Brac University

University students, young entrepreneurs, and professionals gathered on Sunday for “The Way,” a day-long program on youth leadership and innovation, jointly organized by Brac and Brac University.

The event featured interactive talks, panel discussions, debates, film screenings, music therapy, and showcases of youth-led initiatives, alongside Brac’s own programs.

Around 250 students from different universities and educational institutions attended, alongside members of the Brac Youth Program, young professionals, development partners, media representatives, and officials from Brac and Brac University.

The event featured exhibitions highlighting youth-led innovations alongside Brac’s initiatives. Participants from Brac’s Water Hackathon and Amra Notun Network (ANN) showcased three projects — Jotner Dokan, Eco Care, and Ujjibon, all aimed at addressing pressing social challenges.

Brac University’s Robotics Club and Environment and Innovation Club presented five projects focusing on technology and sustainable development.

Additional initiatives were displayed from Brac’s Climate Change Program, Urban Development Program, Brac Institute of Educational Development, Integrated Development Program, Ultra-Poor Graduation Program, Social Empowerment and Legal Protection, and the Brac Limb and Brace Centre.

Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac, said: “Don’t get boxed into what society tells you. Find your own way. You can make things happen as a change-maker, regardless of the profession you are in.”

He further noted that bold ambitions must be pursued with confidence, as transformative ideas naturally attract partners and resources once set in motion.

Asif Saleh stressed the importance of aiming for ambitious goals and committing to long-term change.

“Genuine transformation takes years of persistence and must bring together activism, policy, development, and business to deliver sustainable progress,” he added.

Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, vice-chancellor of Brac University, reflected that true fulfilment lies in giving, which becomes possible when individuals identify gaps and innovate to address them.

In the "SparkTalk" segment, visually impaired student Wity Roy from Mongla, Bagerhat, shared her story of resilience and determination.

Brac University student Anika told Dhaka Tribune: “I enjoyed the show, learned a lot of things about climate change and social safety.”

The event also featured a parliamentary-style debate organized by the Brac University Debate Club, followed by a panel discussion titled “Beyond one way”, featuring The Daily Star Chief Business Officer Tajdin Hassan, Chief Executive Officer of Mommy Kidz Nishat Anjum Palka, and It’s Humanity Foundation Chairman Bashira Harun.