Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

NCTB: HSC 2026 to be held on full syllabus

The exams will be held in May–June 2026

File image of HSC exam. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 08:10 PM

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Alim, and equivalent examinations of 2026 will be held based on the full syllabus, with full marks and duration in all subjects.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) announced that the exams will take place in May–June 2026, according to a letter signed by NCTB Chairman Robiul Kabir Chowdhury, published on the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s website on Saturday.

The letter stated that students of Class XI under the 2024–25 academic session began classes in the second week of August 2025. These students will appear for the 2026 HSC, Alim, and equivalent exams.

The NCTB confirmed that the examinations will be conducted in accordance with the full syllabus prescribed by the board.

Read More

Arakan Army abducts 12 Bangladeshi fishermen from Naf River

Rizwana: Govt advancing sustainable development through public participation

BGB on high alert amid renewed Rohingya infiltration attempts from Rakhine clashes

All gates of Kaptai Hydropower Station closed again as water levels drop

Anisul, Menon sent to jail after remand

Prices of essentials soar in Khulna

Latest News

Arakan Army abducts 12 Bangladeshi fishermen from Naf River

U17 girls face Nepal on Sunday

Rizwana: Govt advancing sustainable development through public participation

Rokshana: The winner of hurdles By

BGB on high alert amid renewed Rohingya infiltration attempts from Rakhine clashes

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x