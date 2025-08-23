NCTB: HSC 2026 to be held on full syllabus

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Alim, and equivalent examinations of 2026 will be held based on the full syllabus, with full marks and duration in all subjects.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) announced that the exams will take place in May–June 2026, according to a letter signed by NCTB Chairman Robiul Kabir Chowdhury, published on the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s website on Saturday.

The letter stated that students of Class XI under the 2024–25 academic session began classes in the second week of August 2025. These students will appear for the 2026 HSC, Alim, and equivalent exams.

The NCTB confirmed that the examinations will be conducted in accordance with the full syllabus prescribed by the board.