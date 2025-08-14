Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Responsibilities of seven colleges handed over to proposed Central University

Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan transferred all relevant responsibilities and student information to Professor AKM Elias

Dhaka University, have officially handed over responsibilities to the authorities of the proposed Dhaka Central University. Photo: BSS
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 06:54 PM

All academic, administrative and financial responsibilities of the seven government colleges, previously affiliated with Dhaka University, have been officially handed over to the authorities of the proposed Dhaka Central University.

At a formal ceremony held at the Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor's (VC) conference room, the VC transferred all relevant responsibilities and student information - including photographs and admission test fees for the 2024-25 academic year - to Professor AKM Elias, interim administrator of the proposed Dhaka Central University.

With this handover, the separation of the seven government colleges from Dhaka University has been formally completed.

Topics:

Dhaka Universityhandover
Read More

DU Chhatra Dal announces hall committees

Controversy over Shibir exhibition intensifies at DU

Murder near Mitford Hospital triggers public outcry

Worker dies as wall collapses at IBA canteen

Two DU students injured in mob attack over harassment protest

Shammo murder: Students rally for justice, resignation of VC, proctor

Latest News

Khaleda Zia: From housewife to Bangladesh’s first female prime minister

Deadline for BCS dictation-scribe applications Aug 20

252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

NCP to form 50-member advisory council

Security tightened in Gopalganj ahead of August 15

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x