Responsibilities of seven colleges handed over to proposed Central University

All academic, administrative and financial responsibilities of the seven government colleges, previously affiliated with Dhaka University, have been officially handed over to the authorities of the proposed Dhaka Central University.

At a formal ceremony held at the Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor's (VC) conference room, the VC transferred all relevant responsibilities and student information - including photographs and admission test fees for the 2024-25 academic year - to Professor AKM Elias, interim administrator of the proposed Dhaka Central University.

With this handover, the separation of the seven government colleges from Dhaka University has been formally completed.