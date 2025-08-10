DU administration starts talks with student groups on campus politics ahead of Ducsu polls

The University of Dhaka administration has initiated a series of meetings with 16 political student organizations, aiming at a consensus among the student organizations on matters like what form politics should take and what student-friendly politics should look like.

The DU vice-chancellor has confirmed beginning these discussions.

"We've begun this discussion, and it's becoming very important because we have the Ducsu elections ahead of us," said DU VC on Sunday around 7:30pm, after the first meeting.

Although 23 organizations were invited to the meeting, 16 of them attended. Additionally, five left-wing student organizations walked out of the meeting due to Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir's presence, three at the beginning and two after delivering their speeches.

Organizations walking out of meeting

The Communist Party of Bangladesh's student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Mahir Shahriar Reza's faction of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, and Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal's student wing Chhatra Front walked out of the meeting, noting Shibir's presence in the meeting, without giving any statements, confirmed by Jabir Ahmed Jubel, general secretary of Biplobi Chhatra Maitree.

Additionally, Meghmallar Basu's faction of Bangladesh Chhatra Union and Biplobi Chhatra Maitree walked out of the meeting after delivering their speeches.

The remaining student organizations that attended the program include Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal, Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Chhatra Federation, among others.

According to Chhatra Dal, all of the remaining organizations except Chhatra Shibir and Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were on a consensus, on holding Islami Chhatra Shibir directly and indirectly responsible for all the “chaos/disorder” (mobtontro was the accurate word) over the past year.

Later, the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad also confirmed the matter to the Dhaka Tribune.

Initiation of the process

Dhaka University administration aims to formulate a plan on how campus politics should be through these discussions with the student organizations, beginning at the hall level, then possibly moving to the campus level.

According to the DU VC, all stakeholders have taken to the field together, and student organizations need to play a full role in these elections. "We want them all to participate," he said.

He further said that these discussions aim to formulate a framework for "how the election-related activities centered around Ducsu should be conducted, especially at the hall level."

Asked about Sunday's resolution, DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed told Dhaka Tribune: “Today's plan was to listen, and this dialogue will be continued.”

"A framework does not just happen overnight, you know. We will also take opinions from general students online," he added.

Most student organizations take stance in favor of hall-based politics

Most student organizations at Dhaka University have expressed their support for continuing hall-based student politics.

Among the remaining organizations, all except Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad and Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad supported maintaining hall-based politics, according to Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad and Samajtantrik Chhatra Front top leaders.

In the meeting, Shibir said that politics would occur in halls if students want it, and wouldn't if they don't.

After the meeting, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan said that due to long-term experiences, general students have developed a certain fear and negative emotions toward student politics.

"We repeatedly emphasize that confrontational situations should not be created under any circumstances," he said.

Chhatrashibir DU Unit president SM Farhad claimed that they are “flexible” regarding students' opinions on whether hall-based politics should exist at the university or not.

Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad Convener Abdul Kader said that they don't want “overt or covert” political activities by student organizations in halls and academic areas.

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front Dhaka University Branch Convener Mozammel Haque said that students' democratic and constitutional rights cannot be curtailed by exploiting the trauma they have due to long-term experiences of political misconduct.