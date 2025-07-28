Govt upgrades pay scale of all primary school head teachers to grade 10

The interim government has approved a decision to grant grade 10 to all head teachers of government primary schools across the country.

An official notification has been issued by the Ministry of Finance in this regard.

Consequently, all 65,502 head teachers of government primary schools will now receive salaries and benefits according to the grade 10 pay scale.

This information was shared on Monday in a press release sent by Abdullah Shibli Sadiq, senior information officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

The release stated that teachers are the main architects of nation-building and that enhancing their financial facilities is essential for improving the quality of education. Recently, following a Supreme Court order on a civil review petition No 124/2022, a decision was made to upgrade the pay scale of 45 head teachers of government primary schools from the existing grade 11 to grade 10.

“In continuation of this, considering it reasonable to upgrade the pay scale of all head teachers of government primary schools in the country to grade 10, the government has agreed to promote the pay scale of 65,502 head teachers nationwide from the existing grade 11 (trained) and grade 12 (untrained) to grade 10,” the statement added.

The notification further said this landmark decision has fulfilled the long-standing demand of primary school head teachers.

“The initiative will ensure their financial security and strengthen their social status, enabling them to play a more creative and enthusiastic role in improving the quality of primary education. This, in turn, will ensure a better and more dynamic education system for students at the primary level,” the notification further added.

“By upgrading the pay scale to grade 10, the government has demonstrated its commitment and respect towards head teachers of government primary schools,” the statement said.

This step by the government is expected to have a positive impact on the overall development of the primary education system.

The government hopes that with the support of other teaching staff, guardians, and all stakeholders, the head teachers of government primary schools will raise the quality of primary education to the desired level.