Primary school to get Tk2500 to observe July-centric programs

The government has allocated Tk2,500 for each government primary school to organize July-centric programs in remembrance of child martyrs of last year’s mass uprising.

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) issued a circular on Wednesday, notifying all District Primary Education Officers (DPEOs) of the fund allocation.

According to the directorate, all government primary schools across the country will hold commemorative events simultaneously on July 24, 2025.

A total of Tk16,39,15,000 has been sanctioned for this purpose.

DPE Director General Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman told BSS that 65,569 government primary schools will receive the amount to organize the programs in memory of July martyrs.

“The program will include cultural events such as song, poetry, dance, and essay writing competitions,” he said.

“The events will commemorate the sacrifices of the July martyrs and help instill the spirit of the uprising in young minds,” he added.

He further added that around 10 million children are expected to participate in the events nationwide, making it one of the largest school-based commemorative programs in recent times.

The directive from the DPE includes detailed guidelines on the use of the funds, ensuring transparency and strict adherence to government financial rules.

The allocation comes from the fiscal year 2025-2026 operating budget under institutional code 1240201107529 and economic code 3257301 (program/festival category).

A total of Tk57,87,40,000 was earmarked under this head.

In the circular, signed by Nurul Islam, deputy director (Finance-Revenue) of the DPE, it was stated that the expenditure must be made through the Integrated Budget and Accounting System (iBAS++) and used solely for the designated July-centric programs.

Any deviation or misuse will hold the concerned expenditure officer personally liable.

All unspent funds must be surrendered to the government by June 30, 2026, and the directive has received the approval of the director general.

Copies of the fund allocation have been forwarded to the chief accounts and finance officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, all district and upazila accounts officers, and other relevant offices.

Highlighting the significance of the program, the DPE director general said: “This is part of a broader initiative by the directorate to preserve the historical legacy of July. These cultural activities will not only pay tribute to the martyrs but also educate the next generation about the events that shaped the nation's democratic journey.”