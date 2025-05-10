Govt action looms against 18 private universities in Bangladesh

The government is set to take legal action against 18 private universities for their failure to relocate to their permanent campuses, despite operating for over 12 years and receiving multiple deadline extensions.

The Ministry of Education has recently instructed the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman to take action against these universities for not complying with the requirement under the Private University Act, 2010.

UGC Member Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossen said: “These 18 universities have crossed the permitted time limits. Some have taken 12, 15, even 20 years but still haven't shifted to their permanent campuses despite repeated reminders.”

“We wrote to the Ministry of Education three months ago regarding what action can be taken. In response, the ministry has directed us to take action against 16 universities, but the number under scrutiny will ultimately be 18,” he added.

According to sources at the ministry, the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Division wrote to the UGC chairman saying that the provisional approval period for 16 private universities has expired, yet they continue to operate without transferring academic activities to permanent campuses.

The letter cited Section 12(1) of the Private University Act, 2010, as the legal basis for action.

When asked about the nature of action being considered, Hossen said: “This will be decided in our upcoming monthly meeting, led by the UGC chairman. Measures could include revoking approvals, among other options.”

He added that the deadline set earlier for moving to permanent campuses passed long ago, and even with fresh deadlines, the universities may need another three to four years to complete the transition.

“Some universities have taken over a decade—12, 15, or 20 years—and still haven’t shifted. We will consider a range of responses in the meeting, from warnings to granting additional time based on individual circumstances,” he said.

Hossen noted that among the 117 private universities currently operating in the country, a large number still do not have permanent campuses. “Even so, many of them are still being given time,” he said.

In January 2023, the UGC had issued letters to 18 universities asking them to move to permanent campuses by December 31 of that year.

As they failed to comply with the directive, student admissions were suspended at four universities, temporary campus admissions were halted at two others, and the remaining 12 were given extended timeframes.

Of the 18 universities under scrutiny, nine are located in Dhaka.

These are University of Development Alternative (Satmasjid Road), Stamford University Bangladesh (Siddheshwari), Millennium University (Rajarbagh), People’s University of Bangladesh (Mohammadpur), Presidency University (Gulshan), Primeasia University (Banani), ASA University Bangladesh (Shyamoli), Sonargaon University (Panthapath), and Bangladesh University of Health Sciences (Mirpur).

The other universities are North East University Bangladesh (Sylhet), Isha Khan International University (Kishoreganj), North Western University (Khulna), Feni University (Feni), Port City International University (Chittagong), Chittagong Independent University (Chittagong), and Britannia University (Comilla).

In a hurried move, Sonargaon University recently inaugurated an incomplete permanent campus at Khilgaon’s Ward 75 in the capital last Saturday.

According to the Private University Act, 2010, universities must shift to permanent campuses within seven years of establishment, with a five-year extension allowed.

Failure to do so may result in penalties, including suspension of student enrollment.