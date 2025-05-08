UGC moves to ensure transparency in use of research funds by private universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated strict monitoring mechanisms to ensure transparency in the utilisation of research funds at private universities in the country.

It has also begun work on drafting a set of guidelines to regulate the distribution and use of these funds.

As part of this initiative, the UGC has formed a committee to draft policies on how private universities should use their research allocations.

The committee is tasked with examining whether research is being conducted appropriately, whether a specific percentage of total income is being allocated to research and how those funds are actually being used, including whether they are being spent at all.

In an interview with UNB, UGC Member Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossen, who oversees private universities, shared these developments.

“All private universities are expected to maintain transparency in the use of research funds. There should be accurate information available on how research funds are being spent,” he said.

“UGC currently lacks the means to monitor this in detail. However, a committee is now working on a guideline to address this," Professor Anwar Hossen said.

He added that there had previously been no formal policy on research funding. “We are now developing one to ensure that research funds are spent properly. Many universities also receive foreign funding for research and related activities, but there was no regulation for this either. We are working to create guidelines covering these aspects as well, and we aim to complete it soon.”

Professor Hossen also expressed concern over the lack of student involvement in research and the minimal output in terms of publications.

“We are observing this closely to ensure improvement. Besides, proper methods for linking international funds with national development goals and ensuring correct financial practices will be devised," he added.

Professor Hossen mentioned that private universities are required to offer 6% of their total student intake as scholarships — 3% for underprivileged students and 3% for children of freedom fighters.

He went on to say, “Whether these scholarships are actually being provided and the criteria for awarding them are now under scrutiny. A separate committee is handling this matter. All members of the committee, including a former secretary, a former district judge, and several respected academics, are known for their honesty and competence.”

“This committee is preparing a guideline on how scholarships should be awarded, and whether they are being given at all. The committee will also report its findings to the court,” Professor Hossen mentioned.

According to UGC sources, under the Private University Act, 2010, each private university is required to allocate a specific portion of its annual budget for research.

This fund must be utilised for the development and expansion of research activities.

University general funds are operated under the joint signatures of an official nominated by the Board of Trustees and the treasurer. These funds may only be used to cover necessary university expenses.

Besides, by 30 September of each financial year, each university must submit the income and expenditure statement of the previous year to the UGC and the Ministry of Education.