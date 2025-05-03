Certificate of ex-student suspended over assault on KU teacher

The certificate and student status of Mobarak Hossain Noman, a former student of Khulna University (KU), have been temporarily suspended after he assaulted Hasan Mahmud Saki, the university’s assistant director of student affairs.

The decision was made at an emergency syndicate meeting held on Saturday.

The meeting also formed a three-member investigation committee, headed by Professor Dr Md Emdadul Huq, dean of the School of Education.

The committee has been instructed to submit its report within five working days. Additionally, the university decided to file a criminal case against the attacker and to ban his entry into the campus.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim. Following the meeting, the vice-chancellor said that Mobarak’s certificate and student status would remain suspended until the investigation is complete, after which a final decision will be made.

The incident occurred on Friday night, reportedly following a dispute over mango-picking from a tree, during which former student Mobarak Hossain Noman physically assaulted Hasan Mahmud Saki.

The teacher fell unconscious and was later admitted to the private Khulna City Medical College Hospital.

In protest against the assault, students staged a demonstration on campus that same night, declaring Abdullah Noman persona non grata on university grounds.