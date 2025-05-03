Saturday, May 03, 2025

Bidhan Ranjan: Govt to reinstate scholarship in primary level

The adviser called upon teachers to behave well with students in classes as it will encourage them to go to schools

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder exchanged views with the headmasters of primary schools of Lakshmipur. Photo: BSS
Update : 03 May 2025, 05:22 PM

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder on Saturday said that the government was thinking of reintroducing scholarship in the primary level.

“We’re thinking of reinstating the scholarship system in the primary level,” he said while exchanging views with the headmasters of the primary schools of Lakshmipur district in the DC office.

He said the interim government has been working to improve the quality of education which had suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the introduction of the new curriculum.

The adviser called upon the teachers to behave well with the students in the classes as it will encourage them to go to schools.

Stressing the need for giving moral education to the students, he said: “Everyone has to attach priority to giving moral education.”

Deputy Commissioner Rajib Kumar Sarkar presided over the meeting while education officers of the district and headmasters of the primary schools were present.

The adviser later distributed prizes among the winners of the Inter-Primary School Debate Competition and distributed books among the students.

