DU Human Rights Association aims to work for rights protection, awareness

The newly formed Dhaka University Human Rights Association aims to work to raise awareness among students about human rights issues on campus, including preventing violence against women, protecting minority rights and ethnic harmony, ensuring children's rights, providing support to students with disabilities, and offering legal advice when needed.

Its leaders made the statement at a press conference on Sunday afternoon at the Dhaka University Journalists' Association.

The organizers said students have been subjected to abuse through the "gono room" (mass room) and "guest room" culture for a long time.

The organization aims to ensure that this culture never returns to the university halls, they added.

With the slogan "Rise for Rights," a 25-member convening committee was formed on Thursday, which was announced at Sunday's press conference.

Tahmid Sakib, a student from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, has been appointed as the convener, and Patra Nandita, a student from the French Language and Culture Department, as the member secretary.

Additionally, Ismail Nahid was appointed as joint convener and Rukaiya Rochona as joint member secretary.

He added: “The organization will also advocate for students in cases of human rights violations on campus. We have seen incidents of student oppression on university campuses for a long time. Numerous allegations of sexual harassment have been raised against various teachers at different times, but we have not seen strong action from the university administration.

“Female students still feel insecure on campus. We do not see proper investigations into countless incidents of violence against women. This organization will work on these issues."

Meanwhile, Patra Nandita said that human rights violations at the university are not uncommon and occur frequently, especially in political contexts.

She added: “Beyond that, they also exist within the institutional framework. Dhaka University Human Rights Association will work to raise awareness, document violations, and advocate for rights.”

Planned Activities

When asked about the types of activities the organization will conduct, Joint Convener Ismail Nahid said: "We will publish regular observation reports highlighting the university administration's role in incidents of oppression and human rights violations.”

He added: “Additionally, we will organize awareness campaigns, meetings, seminars, human chains, and present various proposals to the university. We will document human rights violations and present an annual white paper."

Regarding activities, Member Taposhi Rabeya said: "Exchange meetings with various university stakeholders, training programs on law and human rights, and various cultural activities will be organized to raise awareness about human rights among general students, alongside organizing national and international seminars."

The 25-member convening committee also includes Taposhi Rabeya, Hure Jannat, Tajfiha Ukhrose, Samia Masud, Surmi Chakma, Nafisa Nuzhat, Israt Jahan, Abdullah Azim, and many others. The committee was announced by its member Israt Jahan.