Official hopes all issues at Kuet will be resolved through dialogue

All ongoing issues at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) will be resolved through discussions, according to Professor Dr Md Abdullah Elias Akhtar, director of the Student Welfare Center.

He made this hopeful statement on Monday during a press conference jointly organized by the general faculty members and the Student Welfare Directorate of Kuet.

The press conference was held in front of the Student Welfare Center, where its deputy director and assistant director, along with faculty members from various departments, were present.

During the briefing, the director of Student Welfare said: “Discussions are ongoing with the students. We have sat down with them. They will inform us of the areas where they are facing issues.”

He added: “Dialogue is taking place between students and teachers to ensure that all their concerns are addressed promptly. Students are like our children. They may make mistakes or act wrongly—just as we, too, are not beyond error.”

“As teachers, our priority is always the students. We must move forward with them. I am committed to working so that no student faces any difficulty. I want to make one thing clear—resolving any problem faced by a student is one of my foremost responsibilities,” he further said.

He also said: “Thirty-seven students have been temporarily suspended. But this is not a final decision. A student disciplinary committee will review the matter.”

“Those who have been temporarily suspended will be given the opportunity to defend themselves. We will take every necessary step to ensure that no innocent student faces any form of punishment,” the student welfare director said.

Following the press conference, the director of Student Welfare and other university faculty members responded to various questions from journalists.