PM: Construction of JnU modern campus to begin soon

'Land has already been allocated, and the design has been completed'

The image shows the ariel view of the site of Jagannath University. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 May 2024, 12:43 AM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said that the work on the new campus of Jagannath University (JnU) with digital facilities will be started soon. 
 
Sheikh Hasina said this while delivering her speech at the foundation stone placing ceremony of various developmental works under the implementation of Dhaka South City Corporation in Bangabazar on Saturday morning.
 
The construction of Jagannath University's (JnU) new campus is underway in Keraniganj of Dhaka. 
 
Sheikh Hasina has assured that the university will be provided with a new modern campus with all the necessary facilities.
 
 “Jagannath (university) was a primary school. Later, from primary to higher secondary, then college, and now university. In this little place, hostels are scattered in different places. That's why everything will be brought in one place, a good campus with all modern facilities, male students' residence, female students’ residence, teachers' residence”, said the premier. 
 
She further stated: "Land has already been allocated, and the design has been completed. We will start the work very soon. We are developing the new campus in such a way that the students can study in a healthy environment. We are taking measures with this in mind."
 
However, the Ministry of Land gave the final approval for the land on October 3, 2018. On October 9, 2018, the project for 'Establishing a New Campus for Jagannath University: Land Acquisition and Development' in Tegharia, Keraniganj was approved. Out of the 200 acres planned for the campus, 188 acres have already been acquired. Currently, work is underway on the boundary wall, lake, pond, a five-story Engineering and Planning building, and sand filling on the land.
 
However, due to various irregularities in these works, the university administration has formed a higher-level investigation committee.
 

In an office order signed by the university registrar, a seven-member investigation committee has been formed, with former Treasurer Professor Dr Md Sawkat Jahangir as the convener and Deputy Chief Engineer (Civil) Md Amirul Islam as the member secretary, said Acting Registrar, Professor Dr Ainul Islam.

