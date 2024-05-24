Research conference on pedagogy begins at JU

Jahangirnagar University's (JU) Department of English has initiated a two-day national research conference titled Critical-Affective Pedagogy for Bangladesh: Teaching Language, Literature, Cultural Studies, and Communication in English Studies.

The conference began at 9am on Friday at the university inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Nurul Alam.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Nurul Alam said that scholars, educators, and professionals from across the country will gather for a meaningful dialogue, where they will exchange ideas under the framework of 'Critical-Affective Pedagogy' in the study of English.

He also reminded attendees of the commitment to cultivating an informed, empathetic, and socially responsible global citizenry for future generations.

The event also featured the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Prof Dr Md Mozammel Hoque as a special guest.

The conference will present 98 research papers across multiple plenary sessions, with 120 researchers participating. Additionally, four keynote speakers and four plenary speakers will deliver their addresses. Graduate and postgraduate students and MPhil and PhD candidates from various universities will present summaries of their research.