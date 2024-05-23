Thursday, May 23, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
JU VC holds meeting with delegation from Indian High Commission

Joint research initiatives and the exchange of teachers and students between the two countries discussed 

Jahangirnagar University's (JU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nurul Alam hosts a courtesy meeting with a delegation from the Indian High Commission on the university campus on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 May 2024, 09:07 PM

Jahangirnagar University's (JU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nurul Alam hosted a courtesy meeting with a delegation from the Indian High Commission on the university campus on Thursday.

The meeting took place at the VC’s office at 2pm, when they discussed joint research initiatives and the exchange of teachers and students between the two countries.

The Indian delegation included Second Secretary (Education) Rajinder Singh and Attache (Education) Jayanta Bakshi. The JU VC expressed gratitude to the Indian High Commission for their interest in promoting cooperation in education and research. 

He also emphasized the importance of close collaboration on various educational and research opportunities between the universities of the two countries.

Pro-VC (Admin) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro-VC (Education) Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz, and Treasurer Prof Dr Rasheda Akhtar, among others, were also present at the meeting.

Jahangirnagar UniversityHigh Commission of India
