EWU Environmental and Social Club hosts Eco Fair 3.0 to promote eco-friendly living

The East West University (EWU) Environmental and Social Club organized the "Eco Fair 3.0" at EWU Campus, Aftbanagar on Sunday and Monday.

The two-day event provided an exceptional platform for entrepreneurs from across Dhaka, including innovative student entrepreneurs from EWU, to showcase their eco-friendly products and solutions.

The fair commenced with an inauguration ceremony led by the Vice Chancellor of EWU, Professor Shams Rahman and the University's Treasurer, Air Cdre

(Retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury.

Post-inauguration, the dignitaries toured the stalls, expressing their admiration for the commitment to sustainable living.

They also inaugurated the "Green Corner", a novel initiative aimed at motivating students to plant trees and foster a culture of honesty.

Featuring 19 stalls and 95 participants, Eco Fair 3.0 highlighted a diverse range of eco-friendly products and ideas.

The event also witnessed the participation of two prominent college clubs: BAF Shaheen College Dhaka, and Dhaka Residential Model College Science Club, both of which presented insightful projects on the critical issue of "Planet V/S Plastic".

The objective of Eco Fair 3.0 was to inspire university students to embrace eco-friendly products and practices, contributing to environmental protection.