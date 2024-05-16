Thursday, May 16, 2024

Farewell program for 34th, 35th batch of civil engineering department students held at UITS

VC urges students to keep reputation of UITS intact

Teachers-students, alumni, officials-employees of the civil engineering department of UITS present at the farewell program held at UITS campus on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 16 May 2024, 06:41 PM

The Department of Civil Engineering of the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS) organized a farewell program for the 34th and 35th batch of the Civil Engineering Department on Thursday at 11am at the PHP Square of the University's own campus.

Head of the Department of Civil Engineering Dr Noor Mohammad Sumon presided over the event, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Abu Hasan Bhuiyan was present as the chief guest, and Head of Strategy, Planning and PR of Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters 2 Md Zakaria Jalal was the keynote speaker.

The vice chancellor said in the chief guest's speech that the graduates should devote themselves to the welfare of the country and nation by becoming skilled civil engineers. 

He urged them to keep the reputation of UITS intact. He thanked the keynote speaker and all of the civil engineering department and wished the outgoing students well.

The keynote speaker said in his speech that anything can be achieved if frustration can be removed from life.

He urged the outgoing students to be professional and not take advantage of anyone's weakness.

The program was conducted by M Manjurul Hasan Sajid, a first-semester student of civil engineering.

All the teachers, students, alumni, officials and employees of the civil engineering department of the university were also present at this time.

Apart from greeting the guests with flowers, the outgoing students bid farewell by cutting a cake.

Later, the students of the Civil Engineering department organized a debate competition, indoor games and a cultural program.

