Thursday, May 16, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

IUB’s summer 2024 Orientation welcomes over 1,300 new students

IUB's overall student body now exceeds 10,000 students

 

Vice Chancellor of IUB, Tanweer Hasan handing over the crest to Anisul Hoque, eminent writer and Managing Editor of Prothom Alo at the university Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 16 May 2024, 06:36 PM

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) welcomed over 1,300 new students during its Summer 2024 Orientation program for undergraduate admissions at the university Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday.

More than 45% of the new intake was female. The demographics of the new students show that 27% come from outside Dhaka, while 73% are from the city.

With the new intake, IUB's overall student body now exceeds 10,000 students, maintaining a balanced gender ratio with 45% female students.

Anisul Hoque, eminent writer and managing editor of Prothom Alo, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Vice Chancellor of IUB Tanweer Hasan and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan also addressed the gathering.

During the program, top scorers from the admission test merit list were recognized. The event saw the presence of guardians and parents of the newly enrolled students, alongside IUB faculty and staff.

The program was organized by the Admission and Financial Aid office of IUB, with Lima Chowdhury, head of Admission and Financial Aid, moderating the event.

The program concluded with cultural performances by students, including members of the IUB Music Club and Dance Club.

Topics:

IUBOrientation
Read More

IUB excels in 1st Inter-University Squash Tournament 2024

IUB chess team clinch 3rd place in Collegiate Chess League

IUB shines in National Squash Championship

IUB celebrates Int’l Women’s Day with four renowned business leaders

Prof Dato' Rajah Rasiah delivers public lecture at IUB

Bangladesh’s first national female squash tournament concludes at IUB

Latest News

PM calls for speeding up foreign-aided projects

Fakhrul: India making efforts to keep Bangladesh under control

Israel PM says no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Mango harvesting begins in Rajshahi

Farewell program for 34th, 35th batch of civil engineering department students held at UITS

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x