JU interested in enrolling students from Palestine, Nepal

Jahangirnagar University has expressed its interest in enrolling students from Palestine and Nepal.

This was discussed when officials from Jahangirnagar University (JU), led by acting director of the Public Relations Office Dr Mohammad Mahiuddin, paid courtesy visits to the representatives from the embassies of Nepal and Palestine on Tuesday.

The meetings focused on exploring potential collaborations in education and research between the respective nations, according to a press release.

In a meeting, Ziad MH Hamad, the deputy head of Mission at the Palestine Embassy, warmly greeted the JU officials at 12:30pm at the embassy.

During the meeting, Dr Mahiuddin expressed JU's interest in offering education and research opportunities to Palestinian students.

Ziad MH Hamad thanked the university and expressed gratitude for Bangladesh's support to Palestine, expressing a desire to facilitate admission for Palestinian students to JU in the upcoming academic year.

The meeting was attended by Farhad Rahman Sarkar from JU's Public Relations Office, reporter Hafizur Rahman, and Afia Ibnat from the Palestine Embassy.

During the meeting with Lalita Silwal, the deputy chief of Mission at the Nepal Embassy in Dhaka, Dr Mahiuddin highlighted Jahangirnagar University's recent accomplishments, including its joint first rank in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) ranking and its previous global ranking in 2023.

He also conveyed the university's interest in establishing a memorandum of understanding with Tribhuvan University of Nepal.

Silwal expressed enthusiasm for Nepali students' admission to Jahangirnagar University, citing its reputation for high-quality education and research.

She proposed facilitating a meeting between JU authorities and the Nepalese ambassador as a gesture of goodwill.