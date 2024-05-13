Monday, May 13, 2024

57-year-old police constable clears SSC exams

  • Joined Chittagong Metropolitan Police in 1987
  • Has two sons and a daughter
The undated image shows senior police official and others are seen congratulating the Police Constable Abdus Samad after his SSC result in Bogra. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 May 2024, 02:16 PM

A traffic police officer in Bogra, who has spent 37 years in the force and has only two years and ten months left until retirement, has successfully cleared the SSC exam at the age of 57 with a GPA of 4.25.

Abdus Samad was born in 1968 in Ashrafpur village of Bagha upazila, Rajshahi. He joined the Chittagong Metropolitan Police in 1987 after completing the eighth grade. Since then, he has served in various capacities including in Sherpur, Sadar and Nandigram DSB of Bogra, and most recently as a member of Bogra traffic police.

He is a father of two sons and a daughter.

Constable Abdus Samad expressed his desire to pursue a career in homoeopathic medicine after retirement, which requires a secondary school certificate. Therefore, he decided to take the SSC exams. He enrolled at a technical institute in Natore, where he passed the SSC this year.

He said: "I wish to enrol in the diploma in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (DHMS) course at a homoeopathic medical college."

On this matter, Bogra Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Sumon Ranjan Sarkar said: " We congratulate him on his success. Even at this age, he wants to be enlightened with knowledge, and I applaud his purpose of becoming enlightened and wish him well in his future endeavours."

