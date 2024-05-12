Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Determined Rabbi overcomes disability to ace SSC exams with feet

  • Secures GPA-5 in his SSC exams
  • Uses his toes to write after losing both hands to an electrocution accident in 2016
Rafiqul Islam Rabbi, a physically challenged student from Haji Tobarak Ali High School in Bhatiari, Sitakunda upazila in Chittagong, secures GPA-5 in his SSC exams, using his toes to write after losing both hands to an electrocution accident in 2016. Photo: UNB
Update : 12 May 2024, 11:21 PM

Rafiqul Islam Rabbi, a physically challenged student from Haji Tobarak Ali High School in Bhatiari, Sitakunda upazila in Chittagong has triumphed over adversity by securing GPA-5 in his SSC exams, using his toes to write after losing both hands to an electrocution accident in 2016.

Rabbi, whose resilience shines as a beacon for others, faced a life-altering challenge when he was electrocuted while returning home from school, resulting in the amputation of both his hands.

Despite this setback, his indomitable spirit has not only led him to academic success but also inspired his community.

Robi Chandra Das, president of the school's managing committee, praised Rabbi's willpower: “His indomitable willpower brought him success akin to any other student.”

Rabbi’s achievement has brought pride to his family, teachers, and locals. His father, Bazlur Rahman, expressed profound gratitude for his son’s mental strength and dedication: “My son’s strong mind and hard work have earned him success, and he continues to receive the blessings and love of everyone.”

Speaking about his future aspirations, Rabbi shared: “I do not see myself as physically challenged. My willpower is my strength, which is why I have achieved good results.” He expressed his ambition to become a teacher.

Kanti Lal Acharya, the headmaster of the school, remarked on Rabbi's performance: “Rabbi performed better than other students despite his challenges. I hope that he can continue to shine in life.” He also called on the affluent members of the community to support Rabbi’s continued education and development.

Topics:

SSC ResultGPA-5
Read More

SSC results: Girls outshine boys in both GPA-5 and pass rate for 5th straight year 

Students across schools celebrate SSC exam success

Viqarunnisa students celebrate SSC results with joyous festivities

Pass rate, number of GPA-5s increase in Rajshahi

SSC: Significant gains for Madrasa Education Board

SSC results: Highest pass rate in science, lowest in arts

Latest News

High Court denies bail to self-proclaimed advisor to Biden Arefy

FM: Myanmar's internal conflict cannot be an excuse to delay Rohingya repatriation

Tough stance on mobile operators: Palak directs action for service failures

Djokovic suffers shock third-round exit at Rome Open

Anisul: Discussion with ILO on labour act amendment going on 41 points

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x