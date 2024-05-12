Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ULAB CES holds public dialogue on Sufism, mystical traditions

Speaker discusses various aspects of Sufism starting with diversity, moving on to how Sufism was the mainstream practice in most of South and Central Asia at one point in history

Professor Amit Dey discussing various aspects of Sufism at Bookworm Bangladesh in Gulshan on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 12 May 2024, 05:35 PM

On Saturday at Bookworm Bangladesh, nestled in the greenery of Dhaka’s Shahabuddin Park in Gulshan, the Center for Enterprise and Society (CES), a think tank based out of ULAB, organized an insightful discussion on Sufism and mystical traditions featuring Professor Amit Dey, professor of history, University of Calcutta.

Professor Amit Dey is a specialist in Sufism and has deep familial and intellectual roots in Bangladesh.

The event was kicked off by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor, ULAB, who introduced the speaker, Professor Dey to the audience.

At the event, moderated by Associate Professor Sajid Amit, Prof Dey discussed various aspects of Sufism starting with diversity, moving on to discussing how Sufism was the mainstream practice in most of South and Central Asia at one time in history, how Sufi traditions have wrongly been interpreted and misconstrued by the establishment and how Sufi traditions are inherently tolerant, pluralistic and inclusive.

Prof Dey discussed that when Rumi passed away, his funeral was attended by leading figures across religious communities among Hindus, Christians, Jews and others in a manner that was not seen even at funerals for kings.

The discussion was attended by various enthusiasts of Sufism and civil society leaders as well as varied age groups.

The two-hour event was interactive and ended with Prof Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, providing a crest to the speaker.

Topics:

ULAB
Read More

ULAB hosts its 7th convocation ceremony

Better connectivity and safety at Beribadh: ULAB appeals to DNCC mayor

CES, ULAB holds leadership talk with Grameenphone CHRO

ULAB holds Leadership Talk with Innovision managing director

ULAB, ActionAid Bangladesh join forces to promote diversity, tolerance, pluralism among youth

ULAB organizes international conference

Latest News

Anjan Dutt’s Dhaka concert marks 30 years of musical journey

WB: Commodity prices to slightly go down in 2024, 2025

People afraid of depositing in banks since mergers were announced

DMP busts gang that smuggled victims to India, harvested their kidneys

Saber: Satellite images to guide tree planting in Dhaka

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x