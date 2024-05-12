ULAB CES holds public dialogue on Sufism, mystical traditions

On Saturday at Bookworm Bangladesh, nestled in the greenery of Dhaka’s Shahabuddin Park in Gulshan, the Center for Enterprise and Society (CES), a think tank based out of ULAB, organized an insightful discussion on Sufism and mystical traditions featuring Professor Amit Dey, professor of history, University of Calcutta.

Professor Amit Dey is a specialist in Sufism and has deep familial and intellectual roots in Bangladesh.

The event was kicked off by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor, ULAB, who introduced the speaker, Professor Dey to the audience.

At the event, moderated by Associate Professor Sajid Amit, Prof Dey discussed various aspects of Sufism starting with diversity, moving on to discussing how Sufism was the mainstream practice in most of South and Central Asia at one time in history, how Sufi traditions have wrongly been interpreted and misconstrued by the establishment and how Sufi traditions are inherently tolerant, pluralistic and inclusive.

Prof Dey discussed that when Rumi passed away, his funeral was attended by leading figures across religious communities among Hindus, Christians, Jews and others in a manner that was not seen even at funerals for kings.

The discussion was attended by various enthusiasts of Sufism and civil society leaders as well as varied age groups.

The two-hour event was interactive and ended with Prof Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, providing a crest to the speaker.