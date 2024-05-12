Sunday, May 12, 2024

Minister: Secondary schools may remain shut on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Azha

  • ‘Keeping schools open was a temporary decision’
  • Decision for academic activities on Saturdays to address learning gap
File image of primary school students sitting for exam. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 May 2024, 04:01 PM

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said that secondary schools are likely to remain closed on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Azha.

He said this at a press briefing following the publishing of SSC and equivalent examination results on Sunday.

"Holding classes at all secondary schools on Saturdays was a temporary decision. However, we are now hopeful that after Eid, teachers and students will not need to attend classes on the weekly holiday," the minister said.

The government had previously issued a notification instructing all schools to conduct academic activities on Saturdays to address the learning gap resulting from holidays caused by factors such as heatwaves.

Teachers have been continuously demanding the cancellation of this directive and calling for Saturday to be maintained as a weekly holiday.

HeatwaveSchoolsEid-ul-AzhaMohibul Hasan Chowdhury MP
