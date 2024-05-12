Viqarunnisa students celebrate SSC results with joyous festivities

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams have been published. Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC) students in the capital celebrated joyously, dancing and singing in the school field after receiving their anticipated results.

Students and parents arrived at Viqarunnisa from 10am to await results. The celebration right after the formal results were declared. During this time, everyone joined together in celebration, even playing drums and other musical instruments.

VNSC Principal Keka Roy Chowdhury said: "This time we had 2,206 candidates. 2,161 passed and 45 failed. Among them, 1,528 received a GPA-5."

A student named Tasmiya Jahan said: "Alhamdulillah, I have achieved a Golden A+. All credit goes to my parents. I wish to continue my studies at this college in the intermediate level and aspire to become a doctor afterwards."

Another student, Nusrat Tari, said: "I expected to get a GPA-5. I was very anxious about getting a Golden, but I achieved it. My mother saw my results first and informed me. I can not express this happiness in words."

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal , 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore. The pass rate in madrasa board is 79.66%.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.