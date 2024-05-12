SSC: Jessore tops with 92.32% pass rate, Sylhet worst with 73.35%

This year, the Jessore board witnessed the highest pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, while the Sylhet board logged the lowest.

According to sources from the education board on Sunday, the Jessore board achieved a pass rate of 92.32%, and the lowest was in the Sylhet board at 73.35%.

Additionally, the pass rates are 89.32% in the Dhaka board, 89.25% in Rajshahi, 79.23% in Comilla, 82.80% in Chittagong, 89.13% in Barisal, 78.40% in Dinajpur, and 84.97% in Mymensingh.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.