SSC results: Girls outshine boys in pass rate

Girls have once again outshone boys in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, securing a slightly higher pass rate.

The pass rate for female students is slightly higher at 84.47%, while male students have a pass rate of 81.57%.

Girls have consistently outperformed boys in the SSC and equivalent exams over the past seven years, securing higher pass rates and numbers of GPA-5 achievers every time.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.