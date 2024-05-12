Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

SSC results: Girls outshine boys in pass rate

Pass rate for female students is slightly higher at 84.47%

File Image: Students take photos at a college after the HSC results were published on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 May 2024, 12:35 PM

Girls have once again outshone boys in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, securing a slightly higher pass rate.

The pass rate for female students is slightly higher at 84.47%, while male students have a pass rate of 81.57%.

Girls have consistently outperformed boys in the SSC and equivalent exams over the past seven years, securing higher pass rates and numbers of GPA-5 achievers every time.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.

Topics:

SSC Resulthigher pass rate
Read More

How to check SSC exam results

SSC, equivalent exam results on May 12

SSC results to be published in the second week of May

Evening Brief

SSC results: Girls continue to outshine boys in pass rate, GPA 5

SSC results: Dhaka students outshine others in securing most GPA 5

Latest News

83.04% of students clear SSC, equivalent exams

Which areas will see rain across Bangladesh Sunday?

PM Hasina: Find out why boys are lagging behind in SSC exams

Mother's Day: How it started and why its founder ended up regretting it

From filth to fish

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x