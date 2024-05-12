83.04% of students clear SSC, equivalent exams

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have an average pass rate of 83.04%, which is an improvement from last year's rate of 80.39%.

Across the nine general education boards, the pass rate is 83.77%. The pass rate for female students is slightly higher at 84.47%, while male students have a pass rate of 81.57%.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal , 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore. The pass rate in madrasa board is 79.66%.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.