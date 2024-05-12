PM Hasina: Find out why boys are lagging behind in SSC exams

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed concern over the declining number of examinees and pass rates for boys compared to girls in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination results.

She said: "We must investigate why there are fewer boys and take proactive measures to address this issue."

The prime minister made the statement at the handover ceremony of SSC results at Ganabhaban on Sunday.

At that time, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury presented a summary of the combined results.

Highlighting the current statistics, Sheikh Hasina said: "There were a total of 2,038,150 examinees across 11 education boards. Of them, 999,364 were male students, and 1,038,786 were female students. The declining number of boys warrants investigation into its causes."

She also acknowledged the exemplary performance of girls, saying: "The pass rate indicates that girls are excelling in various subjects."

Underscoring the government's commitment to education, Sheikh Hasina said: "Education has always been a priority for our government. We view expenditures on education not as mere costs but as investments, echoing the sentiments of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib."