Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

PM Hasina: Find out why boys are lagging behind in SSC exams

'The higher pass rate indicates girls are excelling in various subjects'

SSC examinees preparing for the exam at Azimpur Government Girls School and College in Dhaka on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka TribunePhoto: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 May 2024, 12:19 PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed concern over the declining number of examinees and pass rates for boys compared to girls in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination results.

She said: "We must investigate why there are fewer boys and take proactive measures to address this issue."

The prime minister made the statement at the handover ceremony of SSC results at Ganabhaban on Sunday.

At that time, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury presented a summary of the combined results.

Highlighting the current statistics, Sheikh Hasina said: "There were a total of 2,038,150 examinees across 11 education boards. Of them, 999,364 were male students, and 1,038,786 were female students. The declining number of boys warrants investigation into its causes."

She also acknowledged the exemplary performance of girls, saying: "The pass rate indicates that girls are excelling in various subjects."

Underscoring the government's commitment to education, Sheikh Hasina said: "Education has always been a priority for our government. We view expenditures on education not as mere costs but as investments, echoing the sentiments of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib."

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaSSC
Read More

83.04% of students clear SSC, equivalent exams

SSC results handed over to PM Hasina

SSC, equivalent exam results to be published Sunday

How to check SSC exam results

PM Hasina to attend ICPD30 Global Dialogue in Dhaka May 15-16

PM for exploring sustainable strategy to expedite development

Latest News

SSC results: Girls outshine boys in pass rate

83.04% of students clear SSC, equivalent exams

Which areas will see rain across Bangladesh Sunday?

Mother's Day: How it started and why its founder ended up regretting it

From filth to fish

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x